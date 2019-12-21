Following the revolution in 1917, Christmas was banned as a religious holiday in 1929 and Christmas Trees were banned until 1935 when they turned into 'New Year' Trees! If people did want to celebrate Christmas, they had to do it in secret just in their families. After the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, people were free to celebrate Christmas again.



But still, Christmas is a small eve for Russians when compared to New Year Eve. Ded Moroz comes on New Year to give gifts to the children who are always by his Grandaughter (Snegurochka).



The official Christmas and New holidays in Russia last from December 31st to January 10th whereas in India and other countries across the globe the festive vacation begin from 3rd week of December Till January 1st or sometimes it may extend.



This is how Russians Christmas celebrations are different from celebrations in any other country across the world.



Have a Glittery and Merry Christmas!

