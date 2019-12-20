NEW DELHI: A powerful earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan and shook the whole of north India, including Delhi-NCR, Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

NCS Director, Operations, J L Gautam told PTI that the 6.3 magnitude quake hit the region around 5.10 pm. Its epicentre, at a depth of 190 km, was monitored at 36.5 degrees north latitude and 70.5 degrees east longitude, he said.

"The tremors were felt in several parts of norther India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand," Gautam said.

No report of any loss of life or property has been received so far.

The Hindu Kush region is prone to earthquakes.

