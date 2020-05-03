The outbreak of global coronavirus pandemic and the surging numbers across the world is forcing people to browse for new methods, alternatives and precautions to avoid the virus attack. Many people are in a confusion about the intake of food , what is to be taken to remain healthy and what to be avoided at this juncture.

Doctors all over the world are recommending that building a robust immune system will give you a better chance to fight the virus. Stronger immunity will also help you to stay away from any pathogen attack.

Now, the important question which will surely pop in several mind is what and which type of foods should be taken to build a healthier immune system. There are so many micro and macro nutrients which are essential for our body to stay healthy. A balanced diet and attention to macro and micro nutrients is the basis of building a vigorous immune system

'Zinc' is one such micro nutrient that helps in building immunity and recent studies show that zinc inhibits coronavirus by blocking a key enzyme.

Studies shows that consumption of zinc plays a significant role against viral infections including human respiratory infections because of its immuno-nutrient properties.

Zinc is needed for immune cell development and communication and plays an important role in inflammatory response. Zinc plays a vital role in the growth of immune cells such as neutrophils and killer cells.

Zinc not only has immunity-boosting properties but also makes sure your metabolism is strong and helps in reducing the severity and duration of the cold.

What foods contain zinc?

Zinc is an essential mineral that our body cannot make by itself, hence we need to make sure our diet is zinc-rich along with other nutrients. Foods high in zinc include oysters, beef, chicken, nuts, seeds, lentils, yogurt, oatmeal, Swiss Cheese, pumpkin seeds and mushrooms.

What are the signs of zinc deficiency?

Here are few signs by which you can identify the Zinc deficiency:

Delayed sexual maturation

Delayed wound healing

Eye and skin lesions

Growth delays

Hair loss

Impaired immune function

Loss of appetite

Taste abnormalities.

Hence, during this COVID-19 outbreak times, it is important for us to stay fit and build our immune system stronger by filling your plate with nutritious and healthy food...

