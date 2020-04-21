‘'Stuck indoors, worried about an uncertain future, concerned for your family or friends''...The global pandemic has become a stressful situation for almost everyone out there. Many advisories on precautionary measures are being offered right now about how to keep yourself physically healthy during the coronavirus pandemic,such as washing your hands, and practicing social distancing.



However, managing mental health at this juncture is also equally important to your overall well-being. Therefore, in this ongoing unprecedented time, taking steps to address your psychological well-being is very important. If you’re not proactive about taking care of your mind and emotions during this time, you may notice a decline in mental health.



Before getting onto the ways to cope up with the mental health, first let us understand how and why coronavirus is impacting your mental health.



1. STRESS



Fear of catching the virus is the first reason for mental stress during the outbreak. Other big reason is thinking about how to manage the bills and dealing with variety of practical problems from figuring out childcare issues to determining how to keep your small business afloat, all these things will certainly put you under stress.



2. DISTURBED ROUTINES



We had a perfect routine every day before this lockdown. But as the outbreak has forced us to change the schedule and structure of our daily life, we have been put under much stress. No matter where you live, your routine has been disrupted in some way or the other.



3. LACK OF SOCIAL CONTACT



The most important preventive step that is mandatory to follow is 'social distancing' to avoid the virus attack. While some are separated from family members and co-workers. Others live alone and aren’t able to see anyone which can cause lonliness. Since social interaction is vital for good mental health, less contact can lead to feelings of depression and anxiety.



4. CABIN FEVER AND ANXIETY



As everyone are staying inside amid lockdown, it can cause you to feel a bit restless. For some people it causes anxiety. For others staying indoors causes boredom. If you don't focus on these emotions, they can lead to a decline in mental health.



5. DECREASED PHYSICAL ACTIVITY



To support social distancing, all gyms across the world have been shut down. For many of us, working out was one of the way for staying fit and healthy. And now as the physical activity is reduced, it may lead more depression and anxiety.



Some warning signs that might indicate a decline in your mental health are changes in mood, changes in sleep cycles, changes in appetite or weight and difficulty in concentrating.

Ways to Manage Your Mental Health: