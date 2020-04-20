Coronavirus is the single biggest scare that the world is currently grappling with. Since the time it originated in China’s Wuhan, the dreaded virus turned into a pandemic spreading to almost all the countries on earth. In order to break the chain and cycle of the virus, most of the countries have found an effective preventive measure in a complete lockdown. India is one such country where people are forced to sit at home and idle away their time. While keeping them busy with loads of entertainment from different ultra-age platforms, people are also trying to find the right home remedies to stay healthy and stay safe from the deadly COVID-19 attack.



There are so many home remedies that most us of know, which help in boosting the immune system. India is one such place where there are dime a dozen home remedies for everything. And most of these are ancient therapies and were developed far too earlier than the modern-day vaccine solutions. Talking about staying healthy, ginger is one of the most favourite ingredients that immediately comes to our mind. From times immemorial, it is known for its rich medicinal value as it is traditionally used for treating cold-related ailments. As most of COVID-19 symptoms are flu-like, ginger can be one of your best bets in getting rid of the respiratory illnesses.



Ginger, incidentally, can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus. Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties along with properties that aid in increasing the body’s immunity. The anti-inflammatory properties help in relieving the pain during sore throats which is the common symptom of coronavirus. Being a spicy, pungent herb, ginger also provides heat that the body requires at this point.



And by increasing the immunity, ginger helps in keeping the infections at bay.



Here are a few ginger remedies that can be of some help to you:



1. Ginger + Tulsi tea