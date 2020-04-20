Coronavirus is the single biggest scare that the world is currently grappling with. Since the time it originated in China’s Wuhan, the dreaded virus turned into a pandemic spreading to almost all the countries on earth. In order to break the chain and cycle of the virus, most of the countries have found an effective preventive measure in a complete lockdown. India is one such country where people are forced to sit at home and idle away their time. While keeping them busy with loads of entertainment from different ultra-age platforms, people are also trying to find the right home remedies to stay healthy and stay safe from the deadly COVID-19 attack.
There are so many home remedies that most us of know, which help in boosting the immune system. India is one such place where there are dime a dozen home remedies for everything. And most of these are ancient therapies and were developed far too earlier than the modern-day vaccine solutions. Talking about staying healthy, ginger is one of the most favourite ingredients that immediately comes to our mind. From times immemorial, it is known for its rich medicinal value as it is traditionally used for treating cold-related ailments. As most of COVID-19 symptoms are flu-like, ginger can be one of your best bets in getting rid of the respiratory illnesses.
Ginger, incidentally, can also help in boosting your immunity. Strong and perfect immunity is all we need at this juncture to combat the virus. Ginger is rich in anti-inflammatory properties along with properties that aid in increasing the body’s immunity. The anti-inflammatory properties help in relieving the pain during sore throats which is the common symptom of coronavirus. Being a spicy, pungent herb, ginger also provides heat that the body requires at this point.
And by increasing the immunity, ginger helps in keeping the infections at bay.
Here are a few ginger remedies that can be of some help to you:
1. Ginger + Tulsi tea
Add 4-5 Tulsi leaves into water while making tea. Let this water boil for around a minute and then add the rest of the ingredients. This infusion of ginger and Tulsi together will reduce the temperature of your body if you have a fever and will also help you get relief from headaches and cough.
2. Lemon + Ginger drink
Adding lemon juice to hot water along with some ginger helps in preventing and removing phlegm from the body. Ginger also works as an antioxidant and helps the body in releasing toxins which further result in the removal of the infection and flu. The Vitamin C, which is present in the lemon, acts as an active agent in the clearing of the respiratory blockages due to mucous.
3. Raw Ginger Root
You can chew the raw ginger 2-3 times a day which will help you soak in all the benefits of it together at once which it will provide during cold and cough.
4. Ginger + Honey drink
Grate some ginger and add it to a pan of boiling water. Once it boils, add the honey into it and squeeze half a lemon and you are good to go. This is beneficial for both sore throats and cough. Adding honey to your drink helps in clearing the rough cough and throat itching.
5. Ginger Powder
Adding ginger powder to your food can also be highly beneficial for your body to fight off the symptoms of flu. Just add around 2 teaspoons of this powder to your food while cooking.
CONCLUSION: Not only just ginger or lemon, you must try to fill in your plate with healthy diet which is rich in vitamins and proteins to boost your immunity and stay healthy.
Also Read: COVID-19: Balanced Diet Key To Strengthening Immune System