Now is a great time to indulge in self-care to combat the anxiety caused by uncertainty fuelled by the lockdown. There are some ingredients readily available at your home which you might not know, but are mentioned in Ayurveda and have many health benefits for your skin.

There are some tremendous Ayurvedic ingredients that you should know about and include in your skincare regime for all skin types.

Moringa

Moringa Oleifera is a medicinal plant rightly known for skin revitalizing properties. Contains a variety of proteins, vitamins, and minerals, Moringa purifies the skin and helps to clear the acne. It helps to fight free-radical damage that causes skin tissue damage and can lead to the formation of wrinkles.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an evergreen shrub that helps to maintain the youth, not just physically but mentally as well. It is rightly associated with vitality, strength, rejuvenation and serves as a 'body balancer' and 'wellness extender'.

Coconut Oil

There are records in Sanskrit that coconut oil is a remedy for illnesses of mind, body, and spirit in Ayurvedic medicine. Another ingredient that you may readily find at home, coconut oil exhibits anti-inflammatory properties and is excellent for the nourishment of dry skin as well as hair.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and calming goodness, which helps soothe sunburns, minor cuts and scrapes, making the ingredient an ideal choice for acne-prone skin ridden with pustules and nodules.

Natural Face Masks

Face masks with Ayurvedic ingredients for healthier skin

For oily and acne-prone skin: Chickpea flour + turmeric + almond oil + rosewater Mix 1 cup chickpea flour (which is rich in Zinc that kills acne-causing bacteria and exfoliates the skin), 1 tsp turmeric powder (having antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, fades acne scars and heals broken skin), 1 tsp almond oil (helps lighten dark spots), and rosewater (which cleans pores and tightens the skin) as required. Mix all the ingredients to get a thick paste. Apply this on clean skin and let it dry completely. Slightly wet it and massage off in circular motions.

For dry and normal skin: Yoghurt + banana Mix a quarter cup of yoghurt (which is known for renewing skin cells in the epidermis) with one mashed banana (which constituents Vitamin A that moisturizes and repairs dry skin). Whip together by hand or in a blender, apply an even layer on your face for 15 minutes, and wash off with warm water. Raid your kitchen for these staples that can work wonders for your skin.

