The spread of novel coronavirus has created a panic like situation among the people of the world. This is because it spreads to anyone irrespective of their age, gender, caste or religion. The pandemic has erupted many questions in the minds of people. Most questions are pertinent to food habits and some have questions about lifestyle changes.

One such question which is being asked by many women is, can women breastfeed her baby if she is suspected, diagnosed or tested positive for coronvirus? And, if you’re breastfeeding at the moment, or thinking about breastfeeding, you might feel worried about how the coronavirus could affect your baby.

Don't worry! In this special feature, we have got all your answers covered!

There is currently no evidence that suggests that the virus can be transmitted through breast milk. But the virus can spread to the baby if the necessary precautions are not taken. All mothers in affected and at-risk areas who have symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should seek medical care early, and follow instructions from a health care provider. Considering the benefits of breastfeeding and the insignificant role of breastmilk in the transmission of other respiratory viruses, the mother can continue breastfeeding, while taking the necessary precautions.

Here are few precautionary measures that a COVID-19 effected mother should follow:

Washing hands before and after contact with the child (including feeding)

Wearing a mask when near a child (Even while feeding)

Routinely clean and disinfect surfaces with which the symptomatic mother has been in contact.

In situations where the COVID-19 illness is too severe in mother, prevent her from caring for her infant or prevent her from continuing direct breastfeeding. In such cases, mothers can safely provide breastmilk to the infant via a clean cup or spoon.

But remember breastfeeding should not be stopped as it is very important for an infant to build an immunity to fight various diseases!

