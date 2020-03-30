With the novel coronavirus declared as a pandemic disease by World Health Organisation on March 11 after it started spreading steadily and reached almost every country, in the same way it has given birth to many myths and medical advice about how to combat it.And these theories stand nowhere on the scale of scientific relevance.



One such myth that is being circulated on social media platforms is, that cloves or clove oil will kill the virus causing corona disease. Before getting into the detailed information about whether it is a myth or fact, let us first know what are the cloves nutritional values.



Cloves are dried flower buds that come from the clove tree (Syzygium aromaticum). Know for its medicinal values, they have a spicy and pungent taste. Cloves are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Some of the important nutrients they contain include manganese, fibre, and vitamins C and K.



Now can clove oil help in fighting the deadly COVID-19 is the question.



Clove oil also has a benefit of treating the respiratory illness like asthma. It also helps in opening the breathing passages and provide relief for few of the symptoms of coronavirus. It also helps in reducing inflammation and prevents bacteria from forming colonies in the lungs. But as COVID-19 is caused by a virus called SARS-CoV-2, clove oil cannot kill the virus nor can it be used to combat COVID-19.



According to experts, clove oil is beneficial for diabetic patients. People with morbities like diabetes, respiratory illness like asthma, hypertension, kidney problems are at a greater risk of COVID-19 attack. So, during this deadly virus outbreak, it is very important for such people to remain safe and healthy.



Benefits Of Cloves For Diabetic Patients:



According to few studies, cloves help in keeping blood sugar levels in check. Cloves contain another compound called nigericin, which was found to improve insulin secretion and the health of cells that produce insulin.



Conclusion: Cloves or clove oil can only help in getting relief from the few respiratory symptoms but it will not kill the virus causing COVID-19. So, avoid such misinformation and prevent yourself from the virus attack.

