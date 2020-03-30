Globally, COVID-19 pandemic had claimed many lives and is increasing on a higher pace. Governments of all countries are trying their best to battle against corona. The deadly virus has infected more than 7 lakh people across the globe with more than 30,000 fatalities. Currently, US is on top of the list with more than 1 lakh confirmed cases and around 2,300 deaths.



The Indian Government has taken stringent measuress to contain the spread and break the chain of COVID-19, including a 21-day nation-wide lockdown till April 15,which was declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



So far, 27 deaths have been reported in India, out of which majority of them were senior citizens i.e., above 60 years of age. It does not mean that COVID-19 virus attacks only elderly people, it does have the same impact on all age groups. Because of low and weak immunity as well as multiple issues associated co morbidities like diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, older ones are at more risk.



In a bid to stop or lower the transmission of COVID-19 among elderly people, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India has released a health advisory which contains few important precautionary measures. COVID-19 transmission among elderly population can be reduced by taking following preventive measures. Check them out:

DO’s

Wash your hands and face at regular intervals with soap and water.



Sneeze and cough either into your elbow or into tissue paper / handkerchief.



After coughing or sneezing dispose of the tissue paper/ wash your

handkerchief.



Ensure proper nutrition through home cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently, and take fresh juices to boost immunity.



Exercise and meditate.



Take your daily-prescribed medicines regularly.

Stay at home. Avoid meeting visitors at home. If meeting is essential, maintain a distance of one metre.



Talk to your family members (not staying with you), relatives, friends via phone call or video conferencing, take help from family members if needed.



Postpone your elective surgeries (if any) like cataract surgery or total knee replacement which can wait.



Clean frequently touched surfaces with disinfectant regularly.



Monitor your health. If you develop fever, cough and/or breathing difficulty, immediately contact your nearest health care facility and follow the medical advice rendered.



DON’Ts

Do not cough or sneeze into your bare hands or without covering your face.



Don’t go near your contacts if you are suffering from fever and cough.



Don’t touch your eyes, face, nose and tongue.



Don’t go near affected/ sick people.



Don’t self-medicate.



Don’t shake hands or hug your friends and near ones.



Do not go to hospital for routine check-up or follow up. As far as possible try and make a tele-consultation with your healthcare provider/doctor.



Don’t go to crowded places like parks, markets and religious places.



Don’t go out unless it is absolutely essential.



'Prevention Is Always Better Than Cure'

