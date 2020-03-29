Whether you are sneezing, or having a sore throat or just feeling plain lousy you certainly need the best treatment to cure it. But, how can you be sure whether it is cold, flu, allergy you have or the dreaded pandemic COVID-19?
Many people under the assumption that they have COVID-19 while they are showing few respiratory symptoms, which may caused due to common cold or allergy. In addition, there are people who are considering coronavirus as just normal flu or common cold and ignoring it. It can actually be difficult to tell them apart because they share so many similar symptoms.
All these viruses affect your respiratory system, which can make it hard to breathe. Nevertheless, you should know the few important symptoms for each condition that keep them apart. It has become important for everyone to spot the COVID-19 symptoms.
Read on to determine if it’s time visit the hospital or just take basic medication as we present clear-cut differences between all the four conditions:
1. COMMON COLD
Symptoms last up to 2 weeks
Stuffy, runny nose; sore throat; cough
Shortness of breath is very rare in this condition
Fever and body pains are rare
2. SEASONAL FLU
Symptoms usually last 1-2 weeks
High fever (100-102 °F, or higher in youngsters), headache, aches and pains, weakness, exhaustion, cough, chest discomfort
Cough increases in severe cases
3. ALLERGIES
Lasts as long as allergens (such as pollen, pet dander) are present
Stuffy, runny nose, itchy, watery eyes
Fever and general aches are not seen
Shortness of breath is also a rare cases except for those with asthma
4. COVID-19
Shortness of breath
Having cough that gets severe over time
A low-grade fever that gradually increases in temperature
Confusion
Excessive drowsiness
These symptoms may become more severe in some people with much weaker immune system.
So, know the exact difference between cold and corona and take the right medical advice accordingly.
Stay Safe and Healthy!
