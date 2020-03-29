Whether you are sneezing, or having a sore throat or just feeling plain lousy you certainly need the best treatment to cure it. But, how can you be sure whether it is cold, flu, allergy you have or the dreaded pandemic COVID-19?

Many people under the assumption that they have COVID-19 while they are showing few respiratory symptoms, which may caused due to common cold or allergy. In addition, there are people who are considering coronavirus as just normal flu or common cold and ignoring it. It can actually be difficult to tell them apart because they share so many similar symptoms.



All these viruses affect your respiratory system, which can make it hard to breathe. Nevertheless, you should know the few important symptoms for each condition that keep them apart. It has become important for everyone to spot the COVID-19 symptoms.



Read on to determine if it’s time visit the hospital or just take basic medication as we present clear-cut differences between all the four conditions: