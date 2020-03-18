The safer contraceptive with very less failure rate are the various intra uterine devices.

There are two types of these devices; copper and hormonal. These have to be inserted in the uterus by a gynaecologist as an OPD procedure.

Of these, the hormonal ones are better, available by the name of Mirena which can be used for five years and then replaced with a new one.

The copper devices are of two types which have to be replaced after every three or five years depending on the one used.

Then there is hormone-loaded rings which are placed in the vagina every month and the lady can insert it on her own every time. This is also a safe contraceptive method with less failure rate. Only issue is using a new one every month.

Injectable contraceptives are also available with an efficacy of three months.

This is also a very effective method but sometimes there is a side effect leading to irregular bleeding in those three months.

Very commonly used method is the barrier method where the male partner uses condoms. But this has the highest failure rate. (IANS)

Also Read: Wednesday’s Bizzare Beauty News: Coronavirus NailArts !