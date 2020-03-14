By Amena Rasti

The deadliest outbreak of novel Coronavirus which is claiming thousands of lives has triggered panic across the globe. And now it has reached India, recording nearly 85 positive cases and 2 deaths. Above all, both the COVID-19 deaths which are reported are above 60 years of age. And this has scared the elderly people more and more!



The novel coronavirus can infect anyone, but it's older adults — ages 60 and up — who are more likely to get seriously sick from it.



It is quite common that the immune system and the body's ability to fight for any disease is low in human beings above the age of 60. Don't panic! Always remember prevention is better than cure! So here we have bought a list of precautionary steps for senior citizens to stay safe amid the corona outbreak. Those who have elderly at home should also consider these tips to keep to avoid further complications.



The majority of senior citizens have either hypertension, diabetes or other common diseases. So, they should take medicines on time and keep all the vitals under check.



Keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact, and wash your hands often.



Always carry pocket sanitizers and avoid crowds as much as possible.



Eat foods that are rich in antioxidants and help in building your immunity levels like green leafy vegetables and whole grains.



The elderly and the sick may have an immune response that is dangerous. This is referred to as a cytokine storm. There is an overproduction of immune cells that flood into the lungs, causing pneumonia, inflammation and shortness of breath. Hence they must be monitored regularly.



If the people above 60 have an important appointment and regular checkup coming up, consider doing it in a video call or from your smartphone. Avoid visiting hospitals.



Eat right and exercise to boost the immune system and stay healthy.



Always remember, your health is in your hands!

