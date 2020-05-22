This is the teaser of the largest anthem, ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’, a record feat being aimed at by the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA). About 200 celebrated singers of our country including iconic personalities like Asha Bhosle, S P Balasubramanyam and Sonu Nigam, are coming together to make this epic feat possible. The ‘One Nation One Voice’ anthem aims to raise money for the PM Cares Fund to support the government’s initiatives against COVID-19 pandemic.