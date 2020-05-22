This funny viral video shows us how the roll call will be in future if coronavirus continues to trouble our world. The funny side apart, it is a grim reminder of how our lives can be altered when we learn to live with the dreaded virus.
Viral Video | This Is How Future Roll Call Will Be In Corona World!
More videos
Videos
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 22 May 2020
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 22 May 2020
Videos
Watch | Rakul Preet & Brother Aman Preet Singh Agree On Many Things
Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a video where she can be seen having fun while taking up the popular ‘Who Is more Likely to’ challenge with her brother Aman Preet.
Videos
Watch| Cyclone Amphan Fury, Trail Of Destruction In India
Netizens shared videos of the destruction wrecked by Cyclone Amphan which made its landfall in Bengal.
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 21 May 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 21 May 2020