A Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore, with 107 on board, crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before it was to land on Friday afternoon. All the passengers and crew are presumed dead as there are no reports on any survivors yet.

As per Pakistan media reports, the flight was an Airbus A320. The plane went down in a residential area called Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir just short of the Karachi airport.

Visuals played by the Pakistani media showed that the wreckage and several houses in the area are on fire. Smoke could also be seen billowing in the sky.