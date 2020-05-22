Headlines Today | 5 PM | 22 May 2020
More videos
Videos
Watch: Teaser Of ‘One Nation One Voice’ Epic Anthem Featuring 200 Singers
This is the teaser of the largest anthem, ‘Jayatu Jayatu Bharatam, Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’...
Videos
Video: PIA Plane Crashes In Karachi Minutes Before Landing
A Pakistan International Airlines flight from Lahore, with 107 on board, crashed near the Karachi airport, just a minute before it was to land on Friday afternoon.
Videos
Viral Video: Social Media ‘Outraged’ As Meerut Cops Thrash Lockdown Violator
In an appalling video, three cops were seen dragging a man out of his house and thrashing him for allegedly violating lockdown norms...
Videos
Video | Heart-Rending: Hungry Man Found Eating Dog Carcass
In a very shocking incident, a starving man was found eating the dead body of a dog in Jaipur, Rajasthan.