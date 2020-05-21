The effect of Cyclone Amphan was such that a bus was blown off the road due to high velocity winds of up to 150-165 Kms per hour. The Travels bus which was empty, was pushed backwards till it swerved off the road and crashed into a tree at the side of the road. This incident took place in an unknown place in North Coastal Andhra.

The video shared on social media by a user was captioned as: ''Visuals of #AmphanSuperCyclone, Earlier from Andhra Pradesh before it left for coastal areas of Bengal & Odisha . Note :There is no driver in this bus.