Today, the entire globe is facing a different situation. Social distancing is a must to contain the spread of deadly COVID-19. During these hard times, we could see people hugging their dear ones using hug gloves. See the video here and it is so touching.
Heart Touching: Hug Glove Gives Happiness To A Family!
