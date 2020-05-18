India opener Rohit Sharma pledged his commitment to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh’s social media challenge.

Earlier former India all-rounder Yuvraj had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharna and Harbhajan Singh on Twitter to juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat.

Rohit took up the challenge and posted a video on his Twitter handle where he juggled the ball using the handle of his bat. He further nominated his teammates Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Ajinkya Rahane.