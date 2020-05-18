Miss Universe (1994) and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen revealed through a video, that she had Addison's disease which was diagnosed in the year 2014.To get over the auto-immune condition she revealed through the video of she took the help of Nunchaku (a Japanese martial arts tool) meditation which strengthened her body and made herself free and more fit.

Sushmita in the description for the video said that, "After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression. The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll.

There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness. Enough was enough, I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku :))."