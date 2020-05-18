Hit film director Puri Jagannadh shared a video of his son Akash Puri and actor Rahul Vijay where both of them were seen enacting dialogues from his hit films like Pokiri, Temper, Badri and others. The very entertaining video taken at home during lockdown, ends with the famous 'Okka Chance' request from ace director Krishna Vamsi’s ‘Khadgam’, where both of them request him to give them both a hit movie.