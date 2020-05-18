Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu shared a video of her daughter Vidya Nirvana taking her for a drive on an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV). Captioning the video as-''Is this a Dream.. My munchkin is driving me Home.. Perks of Quarantine Life,'' she can sitting behind her daughter as the girl is seen driving the vehicle and also doesn't allow her mom to touch the handles.
Watch As Vidya Nirvana Takes Mom Lakshmi Manchu Home On ATV
More videos
Videos
Yuvi’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge: Rohit Sharma Commits To Stay Home
India opener Rohit Sharma pledged his commitment to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh’s social media challenge...
Videos
Watch| Rahul-Akash Video Blazes With Puri Jagannadh’s Blistering Dialogues
Hit film director Puri Jagannadh shared a video of his son Akash Puri and actor Rahul Vijay’s video where both of them were seen enacting dialogues...
Videos
Video: Actress Payal Rajput Offers ‘Candy’s Paws’ For A Head Massage
‘RX 100’ actress Payal Rajput shared a video of her pet dog Candy on her Instagram account...
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020