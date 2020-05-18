‘RX 100’ actress Payal Rajput shared a video of her pet dog Candy on her Instagram account. The cute dog is seen brushing her head with her paws while standing on ihind legs. She captioned the video as: Anyone for Head massage? Candy is available...
Video: Actress Payal Rajput Offers ‘Candy’s Paws’ For A Head Massage
More videos
Videos
Yuvi’s ‘Keep It Up’ Challenge: Rohit Sharma Commits To Stay Home
India opener Rohit Sharma pledged his commitment to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic by completing Yuvraj Singh’s social media challenge...
Videos
Watch| Rahul-Akash Video Blazes With Puri Jagannadh’s Blistering Dialogues
Hit film director Puri Jagannadh shared a video of his son Akash Puri and actor Rahul Vijay’s video where both of them were seen enacting dialogues...
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020
Videos
SS Thaman Says Watch Out For ‘New Spl Singer In Telugu’|Ravi Teja’s Krack Movie
Music director while talking on an online interview, said that a new singer is going to be singing the first time in Telugu for him. Talking about the ‘Krack’ movie songs...