A video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shows dozens of peacocks and peahens and pea fowls across a road in a undisclosed place. Netizens expressed their joy at seeing so many peacocks at one place and one user said that, "Never seen a traffic jam quite as beautiful as this,''.
Surreal Sightings During Lockdown| Peacocks Cause Traffic Jam On Road
