Earth, isn't it? Yes... Here is the video which shows how a mother langur performs a rescue operation to save her baby who was stuck on electricity wires. The video is winning the hearts of netizens.
Viral Video: Mother Langur Saves Her Child From Falling!
More videos
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 17 May 2020
Videos
SS Thaman Says Watch Out For ‘New Spl Singer In Telugu’|Ravi Teja’s Krack Movie
Music director while talking on an online interview, said that a new singer is going to be singing the first time in Telugu for him. Talking about the ‘Krack’ movie songs...
Cricket
Video: Anushka, Virat Spotted Playing Cricket At Home!
The coronavirus stimulated lockdown has given some time for busy people...
Videos
Watch: Tortoise Successfully Enters The Room!
An adage says, we can do anything and everything if we put our efforts...