Music director while talking on an online interview, said that a new singer is going to be singing the first time in Telugu for him. Talking about the 'Krack' movie songs, he said that the announcement would be any time soon and that the ''special singer would be singing for him'' for the first time in Telugu. All of Ravi Teja's fans would surely enjoy it, he said and that he is waiting for everything to be completed, and hoped everyone would like it.

Gopichand Mallineni is wielding the megaphone for Krack. In the poster released online last year, Ravi Teja was seen sporting a completely new look with a twirled moustache and beard. As per reports this Ravi Teja-starrer is based on some real-life incidents with Shruthi Haasan as the female lead and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar in another important role.

Krack is being bankrolled by B Madhu under the banner Saraswathi Films Division. The technical crew includes SS Thaman for music, GK Vishnu for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.