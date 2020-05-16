Tollywood heroine, Eesha Rebba stunned all and sundry by riding a Harley-Davidson bike. She posted the video on her Instagram and it is going viral now. We think this video is taken during the shooting of Jr. NTR’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.
Throw Back Video: Tollywood Actress Eesha Rebba Rides Harley-Davidson Bike
