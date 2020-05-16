Headlines Today | 12 PM | 16 May 2020
Lockdown Diaries: Telugu Heroine Nidhhi Agerwal’s New Obsession!
The coronavirus induced lockdown has made people think about new things. They are killing time by playing, cooking, gardening, etc...
Heart-Breaking! 11-Yr-Old Kid Rides Parents From UP To Bihar
In a heart-breaking incident, a 11-year-old kid was spotted riding his family in a cart from Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi to Bihar’s Araria district...
Watch: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dancing To Punjabi Track Will Give You Weekend Vibe
Priyanka Chopra Jonas dances to the tracks of a Punjabi upbeat song and is seen in her bathrobe...
Headlines Today | 6 PM | 15 May 2020
