Actress Shirya Saran recently shared a video on her social media page. In the video her husband Andrei Koscheev is seen repeating, ‘Panipuri Panipuri’ and then Shriya stuffs one pani puri in his mouth. She captioned the video, “Miss Paani puri....#stayathome.”
Watch| Actress Shriya Saran’s ‘Pani Puri ‘ Romance With Husband
