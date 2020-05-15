Delhi Police came to World Champion and Boxer Mary Kom's home to surpirse her younger son Prince on his birthday during the lockdown. They brought a cake and gift and sang Happy Birthday for the boy. Also seen in the video along with Mary Kom are her other two children and husband.
Lockdown| Delhi Police Surprise For Boxer Mary Kom’s Younger Son Prince
More videos
Videos
COVID-19: Anand Mahindra Reveals High-Spec Mahindra Ventilators Ready For Production
Mahindra Engineers have been helping a Bengaluru-based healthcare partner, Skanray to simplify ventilator designs and scale up capacity...
Videos
Watch| Actress Shriya Saran’s ‘Pani Puri ‘ Romance With Husband
Actress Shirya Saran recently shared a video on her social media page. In the video her husband Andrei Koscheev is seen repeating...
Videos
Lockdown Violation: Migrants Fighting For Food At A Railway Station
A video shared on social media shows migrant workers fighting for food packets at a railway station in Bihar’s Katihar.
Videos
Amazing Video | Watch Weaver Birds Vs Snake Ariel War On The Edge
A video shared by a netizen shows how a snake tries to take the eggs from a nest of a Weaver Bird, which is hanging precariously on the edge of bushy tree.