Headlines Today | 6 PM | 15 May 2020
More videos
Videos
Lockdown| Delhi Police Surprise For Boxer Mary Kom’s Younger Son Prince
Delhi Police came to World Champion and Boxer Mary Kom’s home to surpirse her younger son Prince on his birthday during the lockdown.
Videos
COVID-19: Anand Mahindra Reveals High-Spec Mahindra Ventilators Ready For Production
Mahindra Engineers have been helping a Bengaluru-based healthcare partner, Skanray to simplify ventilator designs and scale up capacity...
Videos
Watch| Actress Shriya Saran’s ‘Pani Puri ‘ Romance With Husband
Actress Shirya Saran recently shared a video on her social media page. In the video her husband Andrei Koscheev is seen repeating...
Videos
Lockdown Violation: Migrants Fighting For Food At A Railway Station
A video shared on social media shows migrant workers fighting for food packets at a railway station in Bihar’s Katihar.