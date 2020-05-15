Headlines Today | 11 AM | 15 May 2020
Watch| Actress Shriya Saran’s ‘Pani Puri ‘ Romance With Husband
Actress Shirya Saran recently shared a video on her social media page. In the video her husband Andrei Koscheev is seen repeating...
Lockdown Violation: Migrants Fighting For Food At A Railway Station
A video shared on social media shows migrant workers fighting for food packets at a railway station in Bihar’s Katihar.
Lockdown Liberty | Watch Hundreds Of Goats Taking Over Streets Of San Jose
A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows hundreds of goats which were found roaming on the empty streets of residential community in San Jose, California.
Fitness Goals| Watch Varun Tej Konidela Boxing During Lockdown
Fidaa Hero Varun Tej Konidela shared a video of him boxing at home during the lockdown phase...