Mahindra Engineers have been helping a Bengaluru-based healthcare partner, Skanray to simplify ventilator designs and scale up capacity. The final product is now ready for production the news of which was shared by Mahindra & Mahindra’s Managing Director, Dr. Pawan Goenka on Twitter.

He shared that as of now there is no demand for these ventilators and he hopes that despite the ingenuity and many weeks of hard work by the company’s engineers these devices never leave the factories.

His tweet by shared by the Mahindra group Head Anand Mahindra who captioned it as, ''Whether or not they are used, I want to express my appreciation to SkanRay, you, Velu and the joint team for your outstanding commitment and effort... You all made us proud.''