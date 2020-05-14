Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Pallavi Varma on May 14th. The popular actor tied the knot as per the South Indian wedding rituals.Check Out the Video.
Watch| Actor Nikhil Siddharth And Pallavi Varma’s Marriage Video| Happy Days
Lockdown Surprise| Leopard Spotted At Mailardevpally In Hyderabad
A leopard was spotted at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Worker Wheels Pregnant Wife, Child For 700 km
A young migrant worker underwent a tough journey home from Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife and child to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh.
Video Song| Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Kaushal Manda Says Lets Fight Corona
Bigg Boss Winner Kaushal Manda featured in a video album song titled- Let’s Fight Corona Song...
COVID-19 Death| Relatives And Friends Express Condolences This Way | Delhi
The relatives and friends of a person who had died due to the coronavirus in Delhi expressed their condolences in a novel.