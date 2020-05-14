A young migrant worker underwent a tough journey home from Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife and child to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh. As he could not find transportation with the lockdown in place, he wheeled them a makeshift wooden cart. The journey was more than 700 Kms which was caught on camera and shared on social media. It is reported that the family reached their village in Balaghat district on Tuesday.
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Worker Wheels Pregnant Wife, Child For 700 km
More videos
Videos
Watch| Actor Nikhil Siddharth And Pallavi Varma’s Marriage Video| Happy Days
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Pallavi Varma on May 14th. The popular actor tied the knot as per the South Indian wedding rituals.
Videos
Lockdown Revolution| Watch As Hundreds Of Goats Take Over The Streets | San Jose
A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows hundreds of goats which were found roaming on the empty streets of residential community in San Jose, California.
Videos
Lockdown Surprise| Leopard Spotted At Mailardevpally In Hyderabad
A leopard was spotted at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Videos
Video Song| Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Kaushal Manda Says Lets Fight Corona
Bigg Boss Winner Kaushal Manda featured in a video album song titled- Let’s Fight Corona Song...