A leopard was spotted at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Reports say that the animal was lying injured on the road. Rescue efforts are on to catch it safely.
Lockdown Surprise| Leopard Spotted At Mailardevpally In Hyderabad
