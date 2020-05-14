A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows hundreds of goats which were found roaming on the empty streets of residential community in San Jose, California. Shared by a Twitter user named Zach Roelands shared the clip, which showed hundreds of goats roaming the streets. Rolandus stated that he saw this scene while returning from the shop and that he was very scared. The goats had apparently escaped from an enclosure came on to the streets.
Lockdown Revolution| Watch As Hundreds Of Goats Take Over The Streets | San Jose
More videos
Videos
Watch| Actor Nikhil Siddharth And Pallavi Varma’s Marriage Video| Happy Days
Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Pallavi Varma on May 14th. The popular actor tied the knot as per the South Indian wedding rituals.
Videos
Lockdown Surprise| Leopard Spotted At Mailardevpally In Hyderabad
A leopard was spotted at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
Videos
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Worker Wheels Pregnant Wife, Child For 700 km
A young migrant worker underwent a tough journey home from Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife and child to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh.
Videos
Video Song| Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Kaushal Manda Says Lets Fight Corona
Bigg Boss Winner Kaushal Manda featured in a video album song titled- Let’s Fight Corona Song...