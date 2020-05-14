A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows hundreds of goats which were found roaming on the empty streets of residential community in San Jose, California. Shared by a Twitter user named Zach Roelands shared the clip, which showed hundreds of goats roaming the streets. Rolandus stated that he saw this scene while returning from the shop and that he was very scared. The goats had apparently escaped from an enclosure came on to the streets.