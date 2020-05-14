Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan is seen making a salad for viewers. The cute kid is seen assembling the ingredients into a bowl. When the cheese doesn't come out, he promptly uses his hand to remove it, and the best part is when he rubs his hand to his T shirt to clean it is too cute to miss.
Allu Ayaan's Salad Video
Fitness Goals| Watch Varun Tej Konidela Boxing During Lockdown
Fidaa Hero Varun Tej Konidela shared a video of him boxing at home during the lockdown phase...
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 14 May 2020
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Worker Wheels Pregnant Wife, Child For 700 km
A young migrant worker underwent a tough journey home from Hyderabad along with his pregnant wife and child to his hometown in Madhya Pradesh.
Lockdown Stories | Little Boy’s Journey On A Suitcase is Breaking Hearts
In a video shared on social media, shows a little boy sleeping on a suitcase, as his parents who are migrants are seen dragging the suitcase.