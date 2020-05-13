Breaking news

30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

India up at 74th place on WEF’s global energy transition index

Rupee rises 21 paise to 75.30 against US dollar in early trade

Sensex zooms over 1,400 pts after PM Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore economic package