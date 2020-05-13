The relatives and friends of a person who had died due to the coronavirus in Delhi expressed their condolences in a novel. They all came in a procession in their cars, carrying placards to express their condolences for the deceased and love for the person. Since the lockdown does not permit large gatherings, they decided to convey their grief this way.
COVID-19 Death| Relatives And Friends Express Condolences This Way | Delhi
