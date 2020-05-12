BHOPAL: Trying to copy the famous stunt of balancing himself on two moving cars from Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Singham', a Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector was fined Rs 5,000 after he performed an act.
Manoj Yadav, the in-charge of Narsinghgarh police post in Damoh district, was warned against any such daredevilry in future.
Sporting shades similar to the hero of the cop drama film and his police uniform, Yadav videographed the entire episode.
As the video of the stunt went viral on social media, Anil Sharma, Inspector General, Sagar range, directed Damoh Superintendent of Police Hemant Chauhan to probe the matter. After an investigation, Yadan was fined Rs 5,000 and warned against such acts.
Police said that such acts could send the wrong signal to youngsters.
Watch the video here: