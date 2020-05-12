NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is currently at his Ranchi farmhouse spending time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. All thanks to Sakshi, that the world is getting a glance of of their favourite cricketer.
In yet another video shot by Sakshi, which was shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Dhoni and his family can be seen playing with their dog, Sam.
In the video, when Dhoni, sporting the salt and pepper beard, throws a tennis ball for Sam to catch, he doesn't listen. However, when Sakshi throws the ball, Sam follows.
"See, he won't listen to you till I'm there," Sakshi is heard saying in the video.
Later, towards the end of the video, Sakshi tells Dhoni that their lawn needs to be mowed.
Watch the video here:
While during the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MS Dhoni was mowing the lawn of his farmhouse himself. Sakshi shared the first glimpses of her husband following his return from the pre-season training camp in Chennai.
In a sleeveless blue t-shirt and a track pants, Dhoni was using the lawnmower at his residence.
In an earlier video some days back, Dhoni and his daughter Ziva were seen spending time at his lawn in his Ranchi house and playing with the dogs.
The father-daughter duo also participated in a friendly race.
MS Dhoni married Sakshi in 2010 and the couple were blessed with their daughter Ziva Dhoni on February 6, 2015.
