NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is currently at his Ranchi farmhouse spending time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. All thanks to Sakshi, that the world is getting a glance of of their favourite cricketer.

In yet another video shot by Sakshi, which was shared by Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Dhoni and his family can be seen playing with their dog, Sam.

In the video, when Dhoni, sporting the salt and pepper beard, throws a tennis ball for Sam to catch, he doesn't listen. However, when Sakshi throws the ball, Sam follows.

"See, he won't listen to you till I'm there," Sakshi is heard saying in the video.

Later, towards the end of the video, Sakshi tells Dhoni that their lawn needs to be mowed.

Watch the video here: