HYDERABAD: A man and his daughter had a narrow escape after they were stuck in a closed elevator at an apartment in Lanco Hills, Manikonda here. The incident occurred on Sunday after the man entered the elevator, but it suddenly came to halt due to a technical snag. He struggled to open the doors with his child in hands and tried to shout for help. He finally managed to open the jammed elevator door after a struggle of 40 minutes and came out.
Trapped | Father-Daughter Duo Stuck In Lift For 40 Mts At Manikonda, Hyderabad
More videos
Videos
Stroller Work Out : Sunny Leone Shows The ‘Weigh’ To Fitness During Lockdown
Actress Sunny Leone shared a video of her self working out in her home by pushing the stroller with her son and running with it...
Videos
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Workers Cycling To Punjab From Hyderabad
In a video shared by a journalist shows eight migrant workers from Hyderabad, who were caught on camera while they were cycling back home due to the lockdown...
Videos
Park Phenomenon | Netizens Still Baffled Why Fire Did Not Burn Trees & Benches
Locals in Spain’s Calahorra were left completely mesmerised by a fire burning through a park, which did not touch the trees or the wooden benches in the park...
Videos
Hyd Cops Caught On Camera Taking Bribe From Fruit Seller, Suspended
In a video shared by a Twitter user shows two Police constables taking bribe at Jambagh fruit market in Hyderabad from an auto driver who was selling fruits...