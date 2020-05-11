HYDERABAD: A man and his daughter had a narrow escape after they were stuck in a closed elevator at an apartment in Lanco Hills, Manikonda here. The incident occurred on Sunday after the man entered the elevator, but it suddenly came to halt due to a technical snag. He struggled to open the doors with his child in hands and tried to shout for help. He finally managed to open the jammed elevator door after a struggle of 40 minutes and came out.