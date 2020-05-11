Actress Sunny Leone shared a video of her self working out in her home by pushing the stroller with her son and running with it. She captioned it as,"Weighted workout shirt 10kgs of extra weight while I’m running and pushing a stroller. Lol lockdown life! ''
Stroller Work Out : Sunny Leone Shows The ‘Weigh’ To Fitness During Lockdown
Related stories
Videos
Trapped | Father-Daughter Duo Stuck In Lift For 40 Mts At Manikonda, Hyderabad
A man and his daughter had a narrow escape after they were stuck in a closed elevator at an apartment in Lanco Hills, Manikonda here.
Videos
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Workers Cycling To Punjab From Hyderabad
In a video shared by a journalist shows eight migrant workers from Hyderabad, who were caught on camera while they were cycling back home due to the lockdown...
Videos
Park Phenomenon | Netizens Still Baffled Why Fire Did Not Burn Trees & Benches
Locals in Spain’s Calahorra were left completely mesmerised by a fire burning through a park, which did not touch the trees or the wooden benches in the park...
Videos
Hyd Cops Caught On Camera Taking Bribe From Fruit Seller, Suspended
In a video shared by a Twitter user shows two Police constables taking bribe at Jambagh fruit market in Hyderabad from an auto driver who was selling fruits...