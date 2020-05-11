Locals in Spain's Calahorra were left completely mesmerised by a fire burning through a park, which did not touch the trees or the wooden benches in the park. A clip of the torching went viral on social media leaving netizens baffled at this strange phenomenon. The fire gently burns through the park like a wave slowly creeping across. What is still fascinating viewers is that the flames pass through wooden benches and trees without setting them ablaze.
Park Phenomenon | Netizens Still Baffled Why Fire Did Not Burn Trees & Benches
More videos
Videos
Stroller Work Out : Sunny Leone Shows The ‘Weigh’ To Fitness During Lockdown
Actress Sunny Leone shared a video of her self working out in her home by pushing the stroller with her son and running with it...
Videos
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Workers Cycling To Punjab From Hyderabad
In a video shared by a journalist shows eight migrant workers from Hyderabad, who were caught on camera while they were cycling back home due to the lockdown...
Videos
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 11 May 2020
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 11 May 2020
Videos
Hyd Cops Caught On Camera Taking Bribe From Fruit Seller, Suspended
In a video shared by a Twitter user shows two Police constables taking bribe at Jambagh fruit market in Hyderabad from an auto driver who was selling fruits...