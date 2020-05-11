In a video shared by a journalist shows eight migrant workers from Hyderabad, who were caught on camera while they were cycling back home due to the lockdown. When asked where they were headed, one person says Ludhiana, Punjab.
Lockdown Tales| Migrant Workers Cycling To Punjab From Hyderabad
