Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a video message of his daughter Sitara to her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni on Instagram.
Watch| Mahesh Babu Shares Daughter Sitara’s Mothers Day Message For Namrata
Watch: Huge Fire Erupts At Scrap Godown at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally
A huge fire accident case has been reported at one of the scrap godowns here at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally on Sunday morning.
Headlines Today | 11 AM | 10 May 2020
Delhi Police Offer Rousing Reception For Colleague Cured Of COVID-19
AMRITSAR: Punjab police offered a warm welcome to one of the police personnel who recovered from deadly novel coronavirus.
Headlines Today | 5 PM | 09 May 2020
