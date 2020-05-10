HYDERABAD: A huge fire accident case has been reported at one of the scrap godowns here at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally on Sunday morning. According to reports, the massive fire broke out after the three compressor cylinders exploded at 'Royal Scrap Godown' under Habeeb Nagar police station limits.
Watch: Huge Fire Erupts At Scrap Godown at Habeeb Nagar, Nampally
