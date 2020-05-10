WARANGAL: The Task Force police raided a Gutkha manufacturing centre in Warangal Urban district and seized machinery used in manufacturing and packing banned tobacco products during the lockdown period.
Warangal Task Force Seize Gutkha Manufacturing Machine During Lockdown
