Headlines Today | 5 PM | 10 May 2020
Warangal Task Force Seize Gutkha Manufacturing Machine During Lockdown
WARANGAL: The Task Force police raided a Gutkha manufacturing centre in Warangal...
Heart-Wrenching | Watch As Mother Walks Home With Children On Her Shoulders | Mother’s Day 2020
A heart-wrenching video shows a poor woman walking on the road...
Watch How Easily The Heavy Indian Gaur (Bison) Jumps Across The Fence
IFS officer Sudha Ramen shared a video of the heavy Indian Gaur (Bison ) jumping over a fence in Nilgiris hills in Tamil Nadu.
Watch| Mahesh Babu Shares Daughter Sitara’s Mothers Day Message For Namrata
Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a video message of his daughter Sitara to her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni on Instagram.